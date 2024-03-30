Brokers Set Expectations for Bitcoin Depot Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTM)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bitcoin Depot in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 25th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

BTM has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTM opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Bitcoin Depot has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $125,101.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,538.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $35,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,741 shares in the company, valued at $840,077.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $125,101.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 759,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,538.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bitcoin Depot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 615.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 104,414 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

See Also

