Brokers Set Expectations for BOK Financial Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOK Financial in a report released on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOKF. StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.23. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $92.41.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 102.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 736.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.