Brokers Set Expectations for Ecovyst Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Ecovyst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 25th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Ecovyst’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Ecovyst had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Ecovyst from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

ECVT opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan F. Ward sold 24,436 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $251,202.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,794.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecovyst

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ecovyst by 34.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Ecovyst by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

