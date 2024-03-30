Brokers Set Expectations for UniFirst Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of UniFirst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $7.44 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.56. The consensus estimate for UniFirst’s current full-year earnings is $6.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

UNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

UniFirst Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE UNF opened at $173.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.16. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $150.50 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.82.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UniFirst by 242.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,811,000 after purchasing an additional 245,102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $28,362,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in UniFirst during the second quarter worth $22,256,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth $26,359,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,573,000 after purchasing an additional 61,624 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $399,966.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $707,039.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

