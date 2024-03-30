Brookmont Capital Management Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
MDY stock opened at $556.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $522.99 and a 200-day moving average of $488.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
