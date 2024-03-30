Brookmont Capital Management Buys 1,817 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.