Brookmont Capital Management Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brookmont Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 2.1% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %

GILD stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

