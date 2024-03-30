Brookmont Capital Management Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brookmont Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 2.6% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after buying an additional 2,952,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after buying an additional 141,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $172.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.
Insider Activity at Comcast
In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.68.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.