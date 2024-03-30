Brookmont Capital Management Has $4.85 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brookmont Capital Management trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 2.7% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,032,353,000 after acquiring an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after buying an additional 485,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,423,773,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.60.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

MCD opened at $281.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.39 and a 200 day moving average of $280.93. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

