Brookmont Capital Management Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brookmont Capital Management trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 2.0% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $35,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on USB. UBS Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.41.

NYSE:USB opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

