Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Director Graham David Senst Purchases 2,200 Shares

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) Director Graham David Senst bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.90 per share, with a total value of C$23,980.00.
Graham David Senst also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, Graham David Senst bought 200 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.98 per share, with a total value of C$2,196.00.
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.7 %
TSE:HOM.U opened at C$11.05 on Friday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$9.99 and a 12-month high of C$13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$366.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.31.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
