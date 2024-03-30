Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Issues Earnings Results

Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter, reports. Buhler Industries had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of C$54.81 million during the quarter.
Buhler Industries Trading Up 7.5 %
TSE:BUI opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.39. Buhler Industries has a 12 month low of C$1.97 and a 12 month high of C$2.79. The company has a market cap of C$57.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.29.
About Buhler Industries
