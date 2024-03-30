Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Issues Earnings Results

Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter, reports. Buhler Industries had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of C$54.81 million during the quarter.

Buhler Industries Trading Up 7.5 %

TSE:BUI opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.39. Buhler Industries has a 12 month low of C$1.97 and a 12 month high of C$2.79. The company has a market cap of C$57.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.29.

About Buhler Industries

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells agricultural equipment in North America. Its principal products include tractors, bale carriers, grain augers, snow blowers, tillers, finishing mowers, feed processing equipment, tillage equipment, and hay and forage equipment. The company markets its products primarily under the Allied, Farm King, and Versatile brand names through a dealer/distribution network.

