BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Short Interest Update

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 201,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 63,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 536.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

BurgerFi International stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. BurgerFi International has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.