Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (CANQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1034 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Price Performance
CANQ stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $25.77.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.