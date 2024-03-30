Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Duke Capital (LON:DUKE)

Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Capital in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of LON DUKE opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.42) on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.04. Duke Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 26.95 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 35.50 ($0.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £139.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,116.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 30.04, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

