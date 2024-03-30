Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.57) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Wynnstay Group stock opened at GBX 355 ($4.49) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 374.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 376.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. The stock has a market cap of £81.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,183.33 and a beta of 0.62. Wynnstay Group has a twelve month low of GBX 296.55 ($3.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 560 ($7.08).

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.

