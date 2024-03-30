Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.67

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.67 and traded as high as C$8.91. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$8.90, with a volume of 191,000 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.29.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$909.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$389.14 million for the quarter. Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.020214 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.33%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

