Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Down 6.7%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.91. 6,779,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 7,065,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGC. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Canopy Growth Trading Down 9.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($1.34). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 326.75% and a negative return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after buying an additional 2,133,358 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,827,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,914,181 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 1,717,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 2,989.7% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,036,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,002,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

