Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

CMCL opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.03 million, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.66 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 6.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Caledonia Mining

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,532 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the fourth quarter worth $753,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 170,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.