Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Caledonia Mining Stock Performance
CMCL opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.03 million, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.68.
Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.66 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 6.39%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Caledonia Mining
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Caledonia Mining
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.