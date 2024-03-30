Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,287,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 1,381,724 shares.The stock last traded at $32.47 and had previously closed at $32.48.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

