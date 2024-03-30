Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Carbon Streaming had a negative net margin of 3,044.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%.

Carbon Streaming Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of Carbon Streaming stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. Carbon Streaming has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.87.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

