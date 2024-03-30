Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Carbon Streaming had a negative net margin of 3,044.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%.
Carbon Streaming Stock Up 8.8 %
Shares of Carbon Streaming stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. Carbon Streaming has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.87.
Carbon Streaming Company Profile
