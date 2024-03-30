Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives C$148.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$148.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CJT shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$111.90 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$124.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$115.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$104.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($1.02). The firm had revenue of C$221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.58 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 3.6887578 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

