Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 2.54. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 176,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,055,000 after acquiring an additional 559,038 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 344,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

