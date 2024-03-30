Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.9% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar
Caterpillar Stock Performance
Shares of CAT stock opened at $366.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.33. The stock has a market cap of $183.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $367.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.