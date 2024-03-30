Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $366.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $367.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

