CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $95.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.4 %

CBRE stock opened at $97.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,103.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 190.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.