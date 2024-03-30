Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLRB. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 9.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.