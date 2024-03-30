Cementos Argos S.A. (CMTOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on April 29th

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1344 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Cementos Argos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMTOY opened at $11.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. Cementos Argos has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

About Cementos Argos

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

