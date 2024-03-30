Centene (NYSE:CNC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $78.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.04.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centene will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

