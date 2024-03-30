CIBC Boosts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$130.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ATB Capital raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$116.75.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$119.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$115.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$106.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$123.37. The firm has a market cap of C$111.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3455344 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total transaction of C$930,859.57. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,023. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

