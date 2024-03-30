Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.71.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $124.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.96. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

