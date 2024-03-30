Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Raised by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 2.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Constant Guidance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,082,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.37.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

