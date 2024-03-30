Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $7.86 on Friday. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 million and a P/E ratio of 23.82.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Citizens
About Citizens
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
Further Reading
