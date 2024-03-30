Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $7.86 on Friday. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 million and a P/E ratio of 23.82.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Citizens

About Citizens

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.