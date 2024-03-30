CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Up 3.3% After Analyst Upgrade

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $20.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CleanSpark traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $23.88. Approximately 13,051,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 35,450,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CleanSpark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

In related news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CleanSpark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,169,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,963,509 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 907.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 1,984,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after buying an additional 1,682,954 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after buying an additional 1,345,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

