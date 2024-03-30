Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $337,000 Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Inspired Entertainment worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie downgraded Inspired Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ INSE opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $258.53 million, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.42. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $16.01.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

