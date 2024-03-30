Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $205,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $347.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $211.91 and a one year high of $348.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

