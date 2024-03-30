Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 17,855 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,855 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COMM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CommScope by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

In other CommScope news, Director L William Krause bought 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $91,107.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 227,873 shares in the company, valued at $362,318.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $278.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.97.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.27.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

