Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $149,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $5,682,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PARA. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.05.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PARA opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

