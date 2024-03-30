CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNO. StockNews.com cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $195,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,751,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Karen Detoro sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $35,210.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,820.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $195,211.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,040 shares of company stock worth $2,622,223 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,205,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,739,000 after acquiring an additional 626,454 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,568,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 290,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 266,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CNO opened at $27.48 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $28.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

