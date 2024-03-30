Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Insider Andrew Stephen Thomis Sells 2,944 Shares

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.59), for a total transaction of £20,019.20 ($25,299.13).

CHRT stock opened at GBX 670 ($8.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14. Cohort plc has a one year low of GBX 410 ($5.18) and a one year high of GBX 692 ($8.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £278.12 million, a PE ratio of 2,030.30 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 571.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 532.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,242.42%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research report on Thursday.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

