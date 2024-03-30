Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Chairman Barbara Smith Sells 35,704 Shares

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $2,066,547.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Barbara Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35.

On Friday, February 2nd, Barbara Smith sold 60,166 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $3,085,312.48.

On Thursday, January 18th, Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,856,268.36.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,457,000 after acquiring an additional 272,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after buying an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,611,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,859,000 after acquiring an additional 160,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,834,000 after acquiring an additional 527,709 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

