Comparing ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) & Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF)

Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) and ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Computershare and ATIF’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computershare N/A N/A N/A $0.48 34.79 ATIF $2.45 million 3.85 -$2.88 million ($0.47) -2.09

Computershare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATIF. ATIF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Computershare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

21.9% of Computershare shares are held by institutional investors. 55.2% of ATIF shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Computershare and ATIF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computershare N/A N/A N/A ATIF -1,153.75% -238.36% -105.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Computershare and ATIF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computershare 0 0 0 0 N/A ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Computershare beats ATIF on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services. It also provides business services, including the provision of bankruptcy, class action, and corporate trust administration services; communication services and utilities operations consisting of document composition and printing, intelligent mailing, inbound process automation, scanning, and electronic delivery; and technology services, such as software solutions in share registry and financial services, as well as agency services in connection with the administration of debt securities. It operates in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Ireland, Africa, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is based in Abbotsford, Australia.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States. Its consulting services primarily include due diligence review, market research and feasibility study, business plan drafting, accounting record review, and business analysis and recommendations; reorganization, pre-listing education and tutoring, talent search, legal and audit firm recommendation and coordination, VIE contracts and other public-listing related documents review, merger and acquisition planning, investor referral and pre-listing equity financing source identification and recommendations, and independent directors and audit committee candidate's recommendation. The company also offers shell company identification and recommendation for customers expecting to become publicly listed through reverse merger transaction; assistance in preparation of customers' public filings for IPO or reverse merger transactions; and assistance in answering comments and questions received from regulatory agencies. In addition, it operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media website focuses on distributing financial news and information. ATIF Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

