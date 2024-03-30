Comparing Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) & Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) and Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lendway and Fluent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lendway 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluent 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fluent has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 305.84%. Given Fluent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fluent is more favorable than Lendway.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendway 44.58% -4.25% -3.15% Fluent -22.22% -12.65% -4.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lendway and Fluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lendway and Fluent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lendway $18.80 million 0.55 $10.05 million $1.11 5.37 Fluent $298.40 million 0.14 -$63.22 million ($0.81) -0.61

Lendway has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluent. Fluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lendway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Lendway has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Lendway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Fluent shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Lendway shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Fluent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lendway beats Fluent on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions. The company also operates a non-bank lending marketplace. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. The company also delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to various consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment. Fluent, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

