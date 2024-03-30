Comparing Vitro Diagnostics (VODG) and The Competition

Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG – Get Free Report) is one of 286 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vitro Diagnostics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vitro Diagnostics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitro Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Vitro Diagnostics Competitors 1412 4368 11601 201 2.60

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 101.98%. Given Vitro Diagnostics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vitro Diagnostics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vitro Diagnostics $1.76 million -$5.36 million -0.24 Vitro Diagnostics Competitors $567.43 million -$36.23 million 7.32

This table compares Vitro Diagnostics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vitro Diagnostics’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vitro Diagnostics. Vitro Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Vitro Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vitro Diagnostics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitro Diagnostics -474.01% -1,020.38% -105.94% Vitro Diagnostics Competitors -4,132.63% -178.39% -45.73%

Summary

Vitro Diagnostics competitors beat Vitro Diagnostics on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Vitro Diagnostics

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc., doing business as Vitro Biopharma, focuses on the development, manufacture, and distribution of stem cell products and related tools for use in research, drug discovery, and clinical trials in the United States. Its stem cell technology includes cell lines, supporting products, and methods for generation and differentiation of stem cells into products for the treatment of diseases, such as heart disease, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, autism, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases. The company also offers Tools for Stem Cell and Drug Discovery that provide researchers basic tools needed to advance stem cell technology, including stem cells and their derivatives; media for growth and differentiation of stem cells; and tools for measurement of stem cell quality, potency, and response to toxic agents. In addition, it offers MSC-Gro, a cell culture media product; MSC cell line for the treatment of skeletal muscular conditions, such as tendonitis, ligament injury, osteoarthritis and accelerated bone fracture healing, etc.; and testing and therapies related to endogenous stem cell activation. Further, the company provides diagnostic testing of stem cell activation and determination of stem cell functional status; and cell-based assays for discovery of novel stem cell activation agents and drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

