Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $30.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.92.

CFLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $2,023,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $252,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 532,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,600,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,023,395.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $15,225,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,433,170 shares of company stock worth $46,438,029 in the last 90 days. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60. Confluent has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. Research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

