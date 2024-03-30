Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $30.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.92.
CFLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CFLT stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60. Confluent has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. Research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
