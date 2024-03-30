Constant Guidance Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Constant Guidance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for 0.5% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 664.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $42.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.