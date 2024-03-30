Constant Guidance Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Constant Guidance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for 0.5% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 664.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $42.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.