Constant Guidance Financial LLC Buys New Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Constant Guidance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,983,000 after purchasing an additional 725,272 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,246,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,438,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,943,000 after purchasing an additional 582,040 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after acquiring an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,194,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $78.08.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.