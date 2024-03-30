Constant Guidance Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Constant Guidance Financial LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.5% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

QQQ opened at $444.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $434.46 and its 200-day moving average is $399.97. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

