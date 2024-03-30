Constant Guidance Financial LLC Has $6.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Constant Guidance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 714.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,745.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,711,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,002 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.49. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2163 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

