Constant Guidance Financial LLC Invests $203,000 in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Constant Guidance Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF makes up about 0.2% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aufman Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

TOTL opened at $40.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $41.42.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

